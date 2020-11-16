Home
Free flu shots, drive-thru style

MEDFORD, Ore. — If haven’t gotten your flu shot yet there’s a drive through opportunity next weekend.

The shot is free, provided by Rogue Community Health, La Clinica, Eagle Point School District and OHSU nursing students.

It’s simple … all you have to do is fill out a vaccination form at the clinic.

It’s between noon and four p.m. at White Mountain Middle School this coming Saturday.

Please do not show up if you are feeling sick with a fever, cough or sore throat.

No health insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome.

