Free flu shots, drive-thru style

MEDFORD, Ore. — If haven’t gotten your flu shot yet there’s a drive through opportunity next weekend.
The shot is free, provided by Rogue Community Health, La Clinica, Eagle Point School District and OHSU nursing students.
It’s simple … all you have to do is fill out a vaccination form at the clinic.
It’s between noon and four p.m. at White Mountain Middle School this coming Saturday.
Please do not show up if you are feeling sick with a fever, cough or sore throat.
No health insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome.
