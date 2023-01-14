Free suicide intervention skills training workshop

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Jackson County Suicide Prevention Coalition along with the United Way hosted a workshop this week that could help save someone’s life.

The free two-day workshop is called ASIST. It’s short for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training.

Organizers get people comfortable with the topic of suicide, what to look for, and the resources available.

The training wrapped up Friday but organizers say its next one is in April.

“I think the biggest part of bringing the community together is having these discussions and saying hey it’s okay to talk about suicide and reach out for help when you need it as well as be comfortable when someone is struggling to be there and say are you having thoughts of suicide? I can help,” said Kristin Fettig with Jackson County Public Health.

If you or someone you know needs help in Jackson County you can call the 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Services.

Anyone can also call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. To learn more about the workshops click here.