Frontline workers frustrated over PPE shortage in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The shortage of personal protective equipment continues across the nation, and in Oregon and California. Frontline workers are in desperate need of personal protective equipment (PPE) while battling coronavirus.

Monday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) and several other elected officials, including U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D), met with frontline workers first-hand. Employees shared how the lack of PPE is risking their chance to keep themselves and the community at large safe. Just a few hours later, the Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) Hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.

While the community is rallying together to create masks, people who work directly with patients say it only provides a small amount of the protection that they need.

“I just want to really urge not to think of homemade masks as a solution,” They do not substitute for proper PPE.”

Gov. Brown, Sen. Merkley and others at the press conference are asking the federal government to increase the nation’s supply of PPE.

