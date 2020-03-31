Frontline workers frustrated over PPE shortage in Oregon

Monday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) and several other elected officials, including U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D), met with frontline workers first-hand. Employees shared how the lack of PPE is risking their chance to keep themselves and the community at large safe. Just a few hours later, the Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) Hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.
While the community is rallying together to create masks, people who work directly with patients say it only provides a small amount of the protection that they need.
“I just want to really urge not to think of homemade masks as a solution,” They do not substitute for proper PPE.”
Gov. Brown, Sen. Merkley and others at the press conference are asking the federal government to increase the nation’s supply of PPE.
