SOU senior stresses over uncertain future

Southern Oregon University’s 2020 Commencement Ceremony is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With all these changes many students are feeling overwhelmed.

Laura Berkins is a senior at SOU, majoring in English Literature. Between job searching and finishing her last classes, she knew her senior year may be stressful, but she never expected this.

“It makes me really worried about what’s going to happen after this because right now this is the time we’re suppose to be looking for jobs and maybe start applying.”

She is taking her final term day-by-day, but is anxious for what’s to come.

“I’m not really seeing a lot of people posting new job opportunities. Just because I mean a lot of people aren’t really working right now.”

As many students have already moved out and are back with their families, Laura stays in her dorm where she says she shares with three other girls.

“It’s near to impossible to social distance because of how close of quarters we are.”

While many SOU students are getting refunds Laura is still unsure if she’ll get one.

“If we choose to move out we’re not guaranteed to get our money back for the quarter.” Laura says SOU doesn’t own her dorm.

Leaving seniors like Laura feeling like there are very few guarantees moving forward.

She says SOU is in negotiations with the owners to get students out of their lease. We reached out to SOU for comment, we haven’t heard back.

