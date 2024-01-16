Frozen pipes and ice dams seen in colder weather in homes

MEDFORD, Ore. – With winter weather continuing to roll in, homeowners are working to prepare for freezing temperatures.

Frozen pipes and ice dams, or the ridge of ice that forms along the edge of a sloped roof are some of the most common winter weather insurance claims.

Tarah Sussman, with Country Financial, told us that it can be very damaging when the ice expands pipes and shingles and also when it leaks,

“It can leak into the dry wall of your home, it can bubble your paint, you can get big spots in your walls.”

Sussman says the best things you can do to avoid insurance claims and winterize your house is make sure that any hoses attached to your house are undone.

And make sure to clean your roof gutters of snow when you can.

