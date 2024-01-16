MLK Day celebration at the Historic Ashland Armory

MEDFORD, Ore. – Monday (1/15/2024) is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and people gathered at the Historic Armory in Ashland to celebrate the late-reverends life and legacy.

A middle school student stood in front of the crowds and recited her poem that she wrote saying,

“When I leave school, I have to text my mom and I have to text her again when I get home. I can’t take shortcuts or the bike path, I can’t listen to music too loud, why you ask? Maybe you should ask the person hanging out in their car, yelling at me and my friends.”

The poems centered on their experiences with racial inequality and presented it in front of the crowds at the Historic Ashland Armory, where they celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The students were among the many speakers that took to the stage to talk about what the day means to them and how they can keep working toward Dr. King’s dream.

Ashland City Council Member, Gina DuQuenne, helped organize the event.

DuQuenne said,

“There’s enough hatred in the world, it doesn’t have to be in our community and when you look at that word ‘community,’ it’s the little word ‘unity’ and that’s what we’re all about.”

She said that while progress is being made, there is still work to be done and that MLK Day is about continuing that progress.

DuQuenne said,

“It behooves us as people, not just black people but as people to carry that dream on, to move forward and get rid of generational trauma.”

Volunteer and event singer, James Brown also echoes that more can be done to combat racial inequality.

But said that an event like today brings us closer and closer and that there has been improvement, since he was growing up in Oregon,

“I’ve become more comfortable. I’ve ridden my motorcycle through the countryside, I’ve stopped off at little, small stores, with a small gas pump and I’ve felt safe.”

Even though longtime resident Brown feels comfortable, the younger generation is still hoping to continue the dream.

Another middle school student recites her poem which said,

“I want things to change, so that we don’t have to look at people differently and everyone can be equals and fairness will be spread out for everyone.”

Other cities like Grants Pass also held events celebrating MLK Day.

