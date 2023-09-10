Fuel mix-up temporarily halts operations on Smith River Complex

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Operations were halted for two hours Friday on the south side of the Smith River Complex after a fuel mix-up that affected over 40 resource engines.

Fire officials discovered the issue Friday afternoon.

Crews said a fuel tender put diesel into gasoline-powered engines and gasoline into diesel-powered engines causing 42 vehicles to break down.

Fire officials said that led to a tactical pause of all south-end operations at 4:06 p.m. to make sure all firefighters were safe in case of an emergency.

The pause lasted two hours until 6 p.m. when the night shift was activated at full force.

Crews said Saturday’s operations have gone according to plan with no limitations.

Fire officials said the damage could have been a lot worse but are thankful for lower fire activity.

“Fortunately, the timing, we weren’t evacuating homes and having a running fire at the time,” Smith River Complex Public Information Officer Bill Morse said. “The fire activity has been down, and we’ve been doing a lot of preparation work towards either direct attack or future planned firing burnout operations. So, if it was going to happen, I guess it was a good time.”

The complex for the most part has held in acreage at under 86-thousand acres.

Containment has grown to 20 percent.

Crews are still trying to take advantage of calmer fire behavior before warmer and dryer weather conditions come in.

