9/11 Commemoration events in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – Tomorrow is September 11th and to commemorate, firefighters will be doing their annual stair climb at the Rogue Valley Manor.

It will be taking place at 11:30 am.

Tomorrow marks the 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died and among them were over 400 first responders.

Organizers say that it’s important to never forget what happened that day.

And for many, it’s a time for the country to unite.

Operations Chief of Rural Metro Fire, Austin Prince said, “every time we come together, we’re reminded of the brotherhood that firefighters represent and that we would always remember this type of thing and the bond it created for not only us, but America as a whole. We don’t want it to just become a memory, this is actually something we all still feel 22 years later.”

There will also be an hour long walk with first responders, at the Reinhart Volunteer Park, in Grants Pass, beginning at 9 a.m.

It is open to all first responders as well as the public.

Many Grants Pass firefighters attending the walk, say they are also climbing the manor’s stairs immediately after.

