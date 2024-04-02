Fuel reduction project begins on Bear Creek Greenway from Talent to Ashland

TALENT, Ore. — In an effort to clear debris left by the Almeda Fire, cleanup efforts are starting on the Bear Creek Greenway Monday.

Tree service crews began clearing dead and dry trees from a portion of the greenway in Talent. It’s part of the half a million dollar fuel reduction project, which seeks to reduce dry wood materials on the greenway left by the Almeda Fire.

The Bartlett Tree Service crew says it will likely take them several months to finish the project, which extends from Talent to Ashland.

Portions of the greenway are expected to be temporarily closed during the cleanup. Updates for these closures can be found on the Jackson County Parks website.

