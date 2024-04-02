Concerts in the Park returning to Josephine County Fairgrounds this summer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s “Concerts in the Park” lineup.

The free concert series will once again be returning to the Josephine County Fairgrounds Midway Park. The location, which offers shade trees, ample parking, and accessible facilities, is temporary until the permanent Bandshell in Riverside Park is completed.

Concerts kick off on June 18 and will be held every Tuesday evening through July 23, with the exception of July 2. The shows will begin at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to great music, concert goers can enjoy snacks from local food trucks, dancing, kids activities and Wild River Brewing’s Tap Trailer will be on site as well.

More about this summer’s lineup:

June 18 – Jessie Leigh

Nashville recording artist Jessie Leigh has spent the past few years on tour sharing stages with fellow country artists such as Luke Combs, Tanya Tucker, Josh Turner, ALABAMA, Joe Nichols, and Craig Morgan -creating memories for fans along the way. Focused on writing relatable songs, Leigh’s original music has reached listeners all over the world and has been streamed over 750k times on Spotify alone.

Leigh is taking the West Coast by storm with her tour focused on love of God, Country, and Small Town America. With 2024 tour dates booked across the country, including multiple headlining slots, she’s excited to share her one-of-a-kind show with the nation!

June 25 – Salsa Brava

Salsa Brava! is an 8-piece dance band influenced by the melding of African rhythms and European harmonies that occurred uniquely in Cuba and later enriched by elements of Jazz, Rock and Soul music in New York’s Spanish Harlem, becoming that unique, hot, spicy music that has been come to be known as Salsa. The band plays a rich array of dance styles, including Afro Cuban salsa, son Cubano, merengue, bachata, cha-cha, plena, and Latin Pop.

July 9 – Danielle Kelly Soul Project

Danielle Kelly Soul Project is a female-fronted five-piece dance party band. DKSP heats up any party with their original funk and soul songs, mixing in favorite classic and neo soul covers… think Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse, Sharon Jones, Prince… Funky, fun & feel-good.

July 16 – Trevor Hanks & the Blackburn Rebels

Southern California born Trevor Hanks is a Singer/Songwriter who teaches music in the beautiful Pacific Northwest state of Oregon.

At the age of ten, Trevor began playing guitar and wrote his first song when he was twelve. He found a love for punk rock. It was a chaotic, raw, and real way to escape the troubles at home. It soothed his soul and still does to this day. This later led to forming a band with his oldest friends that continued until the age of twenty. In his twenties, Trevor shifted the focus of music and became a Worship Pastor, but later came back in his early thirties, releasing singles such as “Everyone Needs a Little Love”, “When We Were Kids” and his latest single, “There’s No One Else” featuring his wife, Christina Hanks. Currently, Trevor plays with his backing band, The Blackburn Rebels, made up of his wife, brother-in-law, and a couple of his oldest friends from the first band he was in.

July 23 – The Rogue Suspects

The Soul Revue Singers Jennifer Abdo, Jade Chavis, and Shae Céline capture the dynamic vocal harmonies and spectacular lead vocals of the classic Motown and Soul groups of the sixties, seventies, and eighties: This show sold out its first theater run at the Camelot Theater and was brought back for a second sold-out run by popular demand. The show continues to fill venues throughout the region. This powerful show features the music of Aretha Franklin, Dianna Ross, and the Supremes, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, The Spinners, Temptations, Mavin Gaye, Martha Reed, and Rick James. Every song is a top-ten hit.

