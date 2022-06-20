Future firefighters learning the ropes at Rogue Girls Fire Camp

Nick Borden
Posted by Nick Borden June 19, 2022

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Fourteen young women got a chance to learn what it’s like to be a firefighter on June 19th.

The 3rd annual Rogue Girls Fire Camp had the girls stay two nights and three days in the station where they learned CPR, using a hydrant, pulling hose, and other basic fire safety skills.

The camp also had guest speakers from local fire districts talk about possible career paths in the fire industry.

Organizers would like to thank the sponsors and local fire departments for making this free camp possible. And for providing this experience to these future firefighters.

