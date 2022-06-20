Ashland and Southern Oregon University have their first Juneteenth celebration

ASHLAND, Ore. – The city of Ashland and Southern Oregon University hosted their first Juneteenth celebration, on June 18th in anticipation of the big day.

The celebration took place on the front lawn of Churchill Hall on the SOU campus. The event featured a raising of the Juneteenth flag, a music performance, guest speakers, and food trucks.

“We raised the flag, the Juneteenth flag which is a very beautiful flag I think it is so important to see it in such a public display, it really brought a smile to my face when I saw it,” said Blake Jordan a member of the SOU Black Student Union.

The Juneteenth flag will be up until the end of the month. Jordan says he hopes to see Juneteenth become more widely celebrated after becoming a national holiday last year.