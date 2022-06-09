Galice Resort still rebuilding one year after large fire

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 8, 2022

MERLIN, Ore. —Wednesday marks one year since Merlin’s Galice Resort caught fire, destroying decades worth of memories. When we asked the resort’s general manager what comes to mind, reflecting on what happened a year ago Wednesday, she says everything that’s been lost.

The resort was not only a hub for all things rafting, but a meeting place for the community.  Now a year later, the resort is making progress. It’s finished demolition of the restaurant bar and gift shop

Now it’s turned the focus onto its lodging, with remodels made. What was previously the boat shed, has now turned into a convenience store.

“We are still here and we’re standing strong and they are welcome to come out and see the changes and get an update and just visit with us,” said Alisha Combs, Galice Resort GM.

There is no restaurant, the resort is no longer doing shuttles, and all rafts have been sold, according to Combs.

She says she’s grateful for the community support over the last year. Moving forward, the resort is going to continue doing what it can to support the people on the river and in the community.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content