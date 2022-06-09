Galice Resort still rebuilding one year after large fire

MERLIN, Ore. —Wednesday marks one year since Merlin’s Galice Resort caught fire, destroying decades worth of memories. When we asked the resort’s general manager what comes to mind, reflecting on what happened a year ago Wednesday, she says everything that’s been lost.

The resort was not only a hub for all things rafting, but a meeting place for the community. Now a year later, the resort is making progress. It’s finished demolition of the restaurant bar and gift shop

Now it’s turned the focus onto its lodging, with remodels made. What was previously the boat shed, has now turned into a convenience store.

“We are still here and we’re standing strong and they are welcome to come out and see the changes and get an update and just visit with us,” said Alisha Combs, Galice Resort GM.

There is no restaurant, the resort is no longer doing shuttles, and all rafts have been sold, according to Combs.

She says she’s grateful for the community support over the last year. Moving forward, the resort is going to continue doing what it can to support the people on the river and in the community.