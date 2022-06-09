Pacific Power working to mitigate fire risk this fire season

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 8, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Utilities have often been blamed for starting some of the wests biggest fires. Now we’re learning what Pacific Power has put in place to mitigate fires this season.

Pacific Power’s Wildfire Mitigation Plan takes a look at reducing wildfire risk.

A large portion of that is system hardening. We’re told its invested half a billion dollars until 2028.

Through situational awareness it gauges where areas of elevated fire risk are.

“In Oregon that’s predominantly in southern Oregon you’re talking the Medford area, grants pass area and up into Roseburg which is identified high risk areas and this is areas that have been prioritized for this system hardening,” said Allen Berreth, Pacific Power VP of Operations.

Once the system hardening work finishes up  in the next few years, it will look to expand to other parts of its service territory.

