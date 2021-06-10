Galice Resort thanks community for support, following fire

GALICE, Ore. — A day after the historic Galice Resort burned to the ground, the owners are thanking the community for the support.
The Galice Resort posted on Facebook, saying their motto has never been more true: “Galice is just Galice, until you add the people. Then it becomes the EXPERIENCE!”
The post says they are humbled by the community’s generosity and outpouring of love, kindness and offers of help.
There is a gofundme to donate. So far, it’s raised nearly $8,000. You can find the link here.
