Moderna seeks vaccine authorization for teens

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NBC) – Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for use in adolescents.
The company announced late last month that data showed its vaccine was 100% in a trial involving more than 2,000 12 to 17-year-olds.
Moderna said no significant safety concerns were identified and the side effects were consistent with those seen in an earlier trial of adults.
The vaccine is currently authorized for adults ages 18 and older.
If granted, this would be the second authorized vaccine for this age group.
The FDA expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include 12 to 15-year-olds in early May.