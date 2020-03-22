Game developer in Grants Pass releases premium games for free

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A game developer in Grants Pass is hoping to keep people busy at home, by allowing them to play his premium games online for free.
Included in Silver Creek Entertainment’s offerings are card and board games such as solitaire, poker and backgammon, amongst others.
Players can chat with each other and invite other people from town or across the world to join in the games.
“We do have a premium game service and we charge for memberships, but what we’re doing is loosening that so people can come and chat and play games for free mostly because, you know, we just got our first case of COVID right here in Josephine County,” says Silver Creek Entertainment game developer, Jonas Stewart.
If you’d like to play some games, go here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.