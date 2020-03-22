Local group put together ‘online watch party’, to keep people entertained and connected

The Rushmore Society hosted a Rushmore Netflix Watch Party.
The event is made possible by the google extension Netflix Party, which allows users to watch movies or shows together simultaneously and communicate through a chat window.
“Hopefully, especially for the demographic that we often serve, make social distancing more palpable and effective by providing opportunities to connect, you know, while being socially responsible,” said Rushmore Society member, Murray Fischer.
Fischer says the group is working on lots of other fun events that will happen online, in hopes of keeping people busy the next few weeks.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.