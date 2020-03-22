Home
Local group put together ‘online watch party’, to keep people entertained and connected

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local group is putting together fun activities to help entertain people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rushmore Society hosted a Rushmore Netflix Watch Party.

The event is made possible by the google extension Netflix Party, which allows users to watch movies or shows together simultaneously and communicate through a chat window.

“Hopefully, especially for the demographic that we often serve, make social distancing more palpable and effective by providing opportunities to connect, you know, while being socially responsible,” said Rushmore Society member, Murray Fischer.

Fischer says the group is working on lots of other fun events that will happen online, in hopes of keeping people busy the next few weeks.

