Garrison’s Home set to rebuild in Phoenix after Almeda fire nearly two years ago

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter March 20, 2022

 

PHOENIX, Ore. – Garrison’s Home Furnishings is holding a groundbreaking ceremony, as it prepares to rebuild its Phoenix store later this month.

The furniture store was one of the many homes and businesses lost in the Almeda fire on September 8th, 2020. It currently has locations in Medford and Central Point.

Brian Garrison, owner of the business, shared on Thursday that it will be a 32,500 square foot building – located on the three-thousand block of Grove Road in Phoenix.

“After losing our stories in the Almeda fire last year, we wanted to be back in Phoenix and couldn’t be happier to find the location we did,” Garrison said in a release. “It’s still hard to believe the devastation that happened. Although it was tragic for us losing a store, it doesn’t compare to all the families that lost their homes. We are honored to be rebuilding in the city of Phoenix along with them.”

According to the business, the addition of a new Garrison’s Home and Garrison’s Sleep, will add about 15 new jobs to southern Oregon. It’s anticipating opening the location at the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be on March 28th at 5 p.m.

