Gas shortage due to weather

MEDFORD, Ore. – Extreme weather in northern parts of the state is causing delays of gas deliveries in our region.

We spoke to Robbie Jenkins at Towne Pump on Tuesday. He has worked as a gas attendant for 20 years and tells us that gas companies have safety standards that they follow, and if the risk is too great corporate won’t allow drivers to make deliveries. Those large semi-trucks are carrying tons of gasoline, and if an accident occurs it could present a very dangerous situation for themselves and other motorists.

“The tankers are not allowed to drive in that kind of weather, it’s too dangerous. And that’s why all the stations are running out of gas. And you should call first to make sure we have fuel before you waste your gas coming down here,” says Jenkins.

Here is a list of Medford gas stations that we reached out to on Tuesday regarding their status:

As you can see there are a few that are only offering premium or diesel. However, the Central Point Costco and the Chevron on Biddle Road were unaffected, and still had regular gasoline as of Tuesday afternoon.

