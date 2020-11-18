Get green for going green: Ashland launches zero-emission incentive program

ASHLAND, Ore. — If you’re looking to make the switch to electric transportation, the City of Ashland will give you cash to do it!
On Tuesday, the city launched its zero-emission incentive program. Ashland Electric Utility users with an active account can get a $300 rebate towards eligible electric bicycles purchased at a participating city bike shop. Eligible Ashland Electric customers can also get a $1,500 rebate for the registration of a qualifying new or used battery electric vehicle.
The city said the incentive increases access to affordable, zero-emission e-bikes and battery electric vehicles that are normally financially out of reach for many customers.
Ashland Electric and the Bonneville Environmental Foundation will fund the first 50 new e-bikes and 70 new electric vehicle registrations in the utility territory within 12 months.
Participating Ashland Retail Bike Shops:
To read the full eligibility conditions and standards, click here for e-bikes or here for electric vehicles. The program is set to run from this month until November 2021.
An information session will be held on December 2 at 1:30 p.m. for interested utility customers via Zoom.
Meeting ID: 857 7170 9813
Passcode: 685483
Meeting link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85771709813?pwd=Kzk3UnJXTUkwNjN0SDdnQTVZMCtYQT09
