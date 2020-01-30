Home
Getting a preview of the 2020 Southern Oregon Polar Plunge

MEDFORD, ORE. — Kim Andresen, the event manager for the Southern Oregon Polar Plunge joined Kyle Aevermann to talk about this year’s Southern Oregon Polar Plunge.

It’s happening at the Rogue Valley Country Club on Saturday February 14, 2020.

You can sign up at oregonplunge.org.

Watch the video above to see who will be jumping into the water first.

