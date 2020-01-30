Home
Medford bar plans to spray water for PDA on Valentine’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re looking for a romantic Valentine’s day date, you’ll want to steer clear of this Medford establishment! Jefferson’s spirits are giving people who don’t want to celebrate the romantic holiday, something fun to do instead.

Every year on February 14th, instead of celebrating Valentine’s day, Jefferson’s Spirits in Medford celebrates the Valentine’s Day Massacre by hiding these water guns around the bar. There’s about 24 hidden all across the bar and it’s a way to torture affectionate couples.

The bar says it’s a tradition that started pretty soon after it opened and they’re in the sixth year of celebration. They wanted to give people who may be single for valentine’s day or just don’t like celebrating the holiday a fun way to spend it. It says people are pretty timid at first, but once the drinks are flowing any affectionate couple is shot on sight.

“We’ve had a few people get a little upset, but I think the word is now out enough, six years in. If you want to make out with your partner and not get shot with water, live your best life, just don’t come to Jefferson Spirits,” Bar Manager, Kalea Mckenna said. “Come get wet on valentines day, its a different kind of thing but still just as fun.”

Jefferson’s Spirits says there are many bars around the valley that will gladly welcome affectionate valentine’s day couples, just not this one.

So if you’re a couple looking for a way to spend your Valentine’s Day you might want to steer clear of Jefferson’s Spirits or you might get sprayed.

