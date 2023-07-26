Golden Fire in Klamath County 15% contained, fully lined

BONANZA, Ore. – Containment around the Golden Fire in Klamath County is increasing, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

The Golden Fire north of Bonanza was first reported on the afternoon of July 22, 2023. Since then, it’s grown to 2,112 acres in size.

According to a July 26 update from the Oregon Department of Forestry, crews have made significant progress on the fire, which is 15% contained and fully lined.

Mop-up operations will continue with 645 personnel on the fire working to secure, improve, and hold current control lines.

Even though progress is being made, 43 primary structures have been destroyed along with 43 outbuildings. Another 317 structures remain threatened.

ODF said the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office released a statement ruling out a marijuana grow as the cause of the Golden Fire. The cause remains under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.