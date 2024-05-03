Agencies respond to large burning slash piles in Josephine County

Posted by Maximus Osburn May 2, 2024

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire reported several large slash piles burning early Thursday morning, near Placer. ODF is now handling the situation.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Facebook page, the glow of the burning slash piles was seen in the mountains above Jump Off Joe Creek and Jack Creek.

ODF told NBC5 News they responded around 1 a.m. on Thursday, and three engines, a crew and a water tender are mopping up. They also said it’s about 90% lined with no threat to structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

