Gov. Brown says all eligible Oregonians will be able to receive COVID-19 booster

SALEM, Ore. —Governor Brown sharing more details about the state’s plan to deliver COVID-19 booster shots, to eligible Oregonians. The governor says she’s hopeful, with cases and hospitalizations declining slightly statewide, things are improving.
The governor and OHA say they are committed to ensuring anyone eligible, especially vulnerable Oregonians, get a booster shot. She says people who received the Pfizer vaccine but are not yet eligible for a booster, are still well protected from COVID-19.
“Boosters offer an extra added layer of protection and that is really important for individuals at higher risk of exposure or illness,” said Governor Brown.
For those who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine, she asks for patience in waiting for further guidance from the federal government.
So who qualifies now for the booster, and how do you prove you’re eligible?
Oregonians who have received the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago, and are now eligible include the following:
- People 65 and older.
- Those living in long-term care facilities
- People 50 and older with underlying medical conditions
Additionally, Oregonians age 18 to 64 who have received the Pfizer vaccine, may receive the booster after 6 months. Those include people with underlying medical conditions, people at high risk of Covid exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional settings, like health care workers or teachers.
You don’t have to prove you meet the criteria, to get the booster.
“At this time there are no recommendations from the state to screen anybody to verify their occupation or medical condition and that wasn’t done when we did the first dose, so it’s very much the same,” said Tanya Phillips, Jackson County Health Promotions Manager.
Phillips says Jackson County Public Health will check to verify, that your first dose was the Pfizer vaccine before you get the Pfizer booster.
