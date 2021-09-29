Firefighters tackle structure fire on Vilas Rd.

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fully engulfed structure fire earlier this evening in Central Point.
Just after 10 p.m., Jackson County Fire District 3 responded to the fire on Vilas Road.
Medford Fire and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
4 engines and 2 battalion chiefs were on the scene.
“We do have a fire inspector here who’s looking and trying to figure out the cause of the fire, and they’re going to figure out who owns the property and contact them,” said Medford Battalion Chief, Kip Gray.
Gray says the fire began burning outside of the structure before moving towards it.
He says he’s unsure if the structure is a loss or not, since it seems it was already abandoned and unused.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.