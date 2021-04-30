Gov. Brown visits Expo vaccination clinic, Almeda cleanup site in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – A day before the Rogue Valley moves into the Extreme Risk tier, Governor Kate Brown is in town talking about how the state can get out of this pandemic. Governor Brown’s trip through the Rogue Valley came right through our NBC5 News studios Thursday.
Gov. Brown wrapping up a trip to the Rogue Valley Thursday meeting with FEMA, Jackson County officials and people working the Expo’s vaccine clinic.
“This has been extremely challenging. There was no guidebook, there was no playbook and you all have led the way using science and data, as your frame,” said Gov. Brown.
Gov. Brown’s day in the Rogue Valley started at the Expo where she met with county officials to see the ongoing vaccination clinic. The Expo is the only clinic in the state taking part in a federal Pilot Community Vaccination Program, where it’s receiving 1,000 extra Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses per day.
“Vaccines are the key. They’re the key to preventing hospitalizations and deaths. They are the key to protecting yourself, your family members, and your loved ones,” said Gov. Brown.
But the tour was cut short after protesters interrupted the proceedings.
Later in the morning, the governor visited Mountain View Estates in Talent. There she met with residents of the 55+ community and was given a briefing on clean-up efforts.
“I want to make sure that the people who want to come home can come home safely,” said Gov. Brown.
She said she’s working with legislators, as well as federal and state agencies on how to best protect and prevent catastrophic wildfires from happening again.
Gov. Brown told NBC5 News she’s impressed with the work she saw being done in the Rogue Valley. She began her trip to the area Wednesday with a visit to the Amy Kitchen’s facility in White City. It’s operating a vaccine clinic on site.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]