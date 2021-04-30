Home
Gov. Brown visits Expo vaccination clinic, Almeda cleanup site in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – A day before the Rogue Valley moves into the Extreme Risk tier, Governor Kate Brown is in town talking about how the state can get out of this pandemic. Governor Brown’s trip through the Rogue Valley came right through our NBC5 News studios Thursday.

Gov. Brown wrapping up a trip to the Rogue Valley Thursday meeting with FEMA, Jackson County officials and people working the Expo’s vaccine clinic.

“This has been extremely challenging. There was no guidebook, there was no playbook and you all have led the way using science and data, as your frame,” said Gov. Brown.

Gov. Brown’s day in the Rogue Valley started at the Expo where she met with county officials to see the ongoing vaccination clinic. The Expo is the only clinic in the state taking part in a federal Pilot Community Vaccination Program, where it’s receiving 1,000 extra Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses per day.

“Vaccines are the key. They’re the key to preventing hospitalizations and deaths. They are the key to protecting yourself, your family members, and your loved ones,” said Gov. Brown.

But the tour was cut short after protesters interrupted the proceedings.

Later in the morning, the governor visited Mountain View Estates in Talent. There she met with residents of the 55+ community and was given a briefing on clean-up efforts.

“I want to make sure that the people who want to come home can come home safely,” said Gov. Brown.

She said she’s working with legislators, as well as federal and state agencies on how to best protect and prevent catastrophic wildfires from happening again.

Gov. Brown told NBC5 News she’s impressed with the work she saw being done in the Rogue Valley. She began her trip to the area Wednesday with a visit to the Amy Kitchen’s facility in White City. It’s operating a vaccine clinic on site.

