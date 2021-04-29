Home
Rogue Valley stations gearing up for 18th annual St. Jude Kids Radiothon

Local Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore — The 18th annual St. Jude Kids Radiothon will kick off on local radio stations this Thursday and Friday.

Bryce Burtner of Q100.3 (KRWQ) and Gemineye of 107.5 KISS-FM, will each broadcast from 6am – 7pm each day. The shows will highlight guests that have been positively impacted by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Money raised will go to the Hospital to find cures for children with cancer and other diseases through research and treatment. To date, Rogue Valley stations have raised about $2,878,120 dollars.

“The neat thing about St. Jude is that all of the money raised, will make the lives of kids who are going through cancer much easier,” Burtner told NBC5. “They give kids who are fighting for their lives hope.”

People wishing to donate can call into the radiothon number at 1-800-995-5257 or text “Hope” to 626262.

