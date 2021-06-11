Gov. Kate Brown holds presser to discuss covid-19 vaccines, housing, and more

MEDFORD, Ore.– Oregon Governor Kate Brown held a press conference Friday, where she discussed several covid-19 related topics. That included the launch of takeyourshot.oregon.gov, a website set up to facilitate the Oregon vaccine lottery. The state vaccination rate is currently at 64 %, that’s for Oregonians 16 and up.
Tens of thousands of Oregonians still need to be vaccinated to reach the governor’s goal of 70% to reopen the state. The new website features an entire page dedicated to frequently asked questions. It reminds you of the deadline (June 27th) to be entered for a chance to win the state lottery.
Governor Brown says Oregonians should be motivated for one final push.
She said, “This is all hands on deck moment. I think we are all anxious for the Oregon economy to fully reopen, we all miss seeing our friends and family.”
Governor Brown also announced Clackamas county would be making the move to the lower risk tier Friday. She applauded the efforts of county health officials, as well as community members to accomplish the feat.
