FDA orders 60 million J&J doses thrown out

BALTIMORE, M.D. (NBC) – The FDA has told emergent Biosolutions to destroy tens of millions of doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
The FDA ordered the Baltimore plant to destroy the 60 million doses after deeming them not “suitable for use”.
The plant was previously found by regulators to have problems with contamination.
However, the FDA has also announced that it is clearing two batches of vaccine materials manufactured at the facility.
As a result, any Johnson and Johnson vaccine made with that drug’s substances can be used in the US or exported to other countries.
On Thursday, the FDA announced the shelf life of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be extended from three months to four and a half months.