Gov. Kate Brown taking executive action after Republican walkout

SALEM, Ore. — With Oregon’s legislative short session adjourning yesterday, many bills effectively died on the floor.
This comes after subpoenaed republicans didn’t show up to work in the second week of their walkout over the controversial cap and trade bill. In a press release today, Governor Kate Brown says a special session is possible, but she will only call one if legislative leaders will participate in a “functioning session.”
Republicans say Democrats abused their power and it’s costing Oregon taxpayers.
“Republicans only power was to walk out. The democrats control the schedule, the Democrats control whether they send the senate president down to break a tie. You know, they are in charge of the fact that they held those budget bills hostage at the end,” Rep. Kim Wallan said.
Governor Brown also says she will be taking executive action to lower the greenhouse gas emissions in the coming days. No word on how she plans to do that.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.