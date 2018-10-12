Government tariffs helping to fill local food banks

Medford, Ore — Thanks to an unexpected side-effect of the Trump administrations’ tariffs on foreign goods, local food banks are getting literal tons of donated food that would otherwise go overseas.
Foods like rice, meat and produce are now too expensive for foreign buyers.
So the United States Department of Agriculture is buying up the unsold products from American farmers and distributing them to food banks.
That includes 750,000 pounds of food for Access in Jackson County.
“We know that families need help on a continuing basis, so this will help to make sure that people get fed,” said Phillip Yates with Access’ Nutrition Program.
The extra food does come with some difficulties, more volunteers are needed to distribute the product before it expires and it’s uncertain exactly how long the extra supply will last.
