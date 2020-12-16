Governor Brown is calling the legislature’s 3rd Special Session of the year

Governor Brown is calling on the legislature to help Oregon communities by providing $800 million dollars in funding relief.
Included in the governor’s budget priorities is aid for tenants and landlords, funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and support for re-opening schools.
State officials I spoke with say they are especially concerned about landlords and renters, as the state eviction moratorium ends on December 31st.
“I have heard a rumor that it will get spent for some landlord relief and if that’s the case then, yes, I think that (Special Session) is necessary,” said State Representative, Kim Wallan.
“What would be a disaster upon disaster is tens of thousands Oregonians thrown out on the streets in January for non-payment of rent,” said State Senator, Jeff Golden.
Senator Golden says he also wants to push for replenishing the ’emergency fund’, which is used when natural disasters strike, like the Almeda Fire.
Golden says the emergency funds have run out and need to be replenished.
The one-day Special Session will be held on Monday, December 21st in Salem.
