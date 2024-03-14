Governor Tina Kotek reviews the 2024 short legislative session

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek called this year’s legislative session a “bi-partisan success” in a virtual meeting on March 14th, a week after the session concluded. Governor Kotek reviewed key bills from the session, praising legislators for a busy yet productive 5 weeks. She restated the importance of her emergency housing production package, a version of which passed the legislature. The governor also expressed her intent to sign the Measure 110 adjustment, House Bill 4002, and the related treatment preventions in House Bill 5204. Governor Kotek says she plans to work with community authorities to mitigate the impacts on BIPOC communities. She predicts the Joint Commitee of Addiction and Community Safety will continue into next year’s session to ensure accountability and make changes to HB 4002 if needed.

“The legislators’ work this session is but one step in making sure we help Oregonians suffering from addiction, while also ensuring community safety,” Governor Kotek said.

She concluded her remarks by praising the legislature’s bipartisan work in passing campaign finance reform. For the 2025 longer session, Governor Kotek says it’s almost certain a transportation package will be introduced, as the last funding package passed for ODOT was back in 2017.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.