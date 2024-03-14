More Britt Festival summer concerts announced

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The Britt Music and Arts Festival continues to slowly roll out this summer’s concert announcements.

During our Tuesday evening newscast, we reported on knowing of four more acts coming to the Britt hill … Two more have now been added to the list.

The California Honeydrops with special guest Shook Twins will play on July 7th.

And if you’re on the Bob Marley craze after his bio–pic, you can catch his son, Ziggy Marley on July 9th.

Country music singer and songwriter Randy Houser will perform on July 26th.

Michael Franti and Spearhead are returning for another year on August 13th.

Country music star Chris Young will play on August 17th.

And finally, Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer & actor Chris Isaak will return to the hill for his 8th time on September 11th.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on March 22nd.

There is no word yet on when Britt plans to release the full summer schedule but we’ll continue to keep you posted as they announce them.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.