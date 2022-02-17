GP looks to establish permanent funding solution for public safety

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Since the 80’s the city of Grants Pass has been supporting police and fire services through a permanent property tax rate and a special levy. But that could all be changing.

The city wants to match permanent levels of service with permanent levels of funding for public safety. The levy is currently at $1.79 and brings in about $6.5 million, according to the city.

Alternatives being considered range from the creation of a fire or parks district, sales tax, or utility fees.

“These are all things that the city is looking at currently right now to try to replace the temporary funding levy with a permanent funding stream for police fire and dispatch services,” said city manager, Aaron Cubic.

Cubic says the city is exploring those options, so the council can make a decision moving forward.