GP looks to establish permanent funding solution for public safety

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 16, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Since the 80’s the city of Grants Pass has been supporting police and fire services through a permanent property tax rate and a special levy. But that could all be changing.

The city wants to match permanent levels of service with permanent levels of funding for public safety. The levy is currently at $1.79 and brings in about $6.5 million, according to the city.

Alternatives being considered range from the creation of a fire or parks district, sales tax, or utility fees.

“These are all things that the city is looking at currently right now to try to replace the temporary funding levy with a permanent funding stream for police fire and dispatch services,” said city manager, Aaron Cubic.

Cubic says the city is exploring those options, so the council can make a decision moving forward.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.