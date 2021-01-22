Home
GPSD7 unveils return to in-person learning

GPSD7 unveils return to in-person learning

Education Local News , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass District 7 is slated to reopen with a hybrid model on February 1st for kindergarten to 5th grade.

Parents who wish to continue with online learning can enroll their child into GP Online. Sixth graders to 12th graders will continue distance learning.

Grants Pass Education Association represents over 300 educators in Josephine County. Like other teacher unions in the Rogue Valley, it’s seeing a mixture of teachers’ opinions regarding heading back to school for in-person classes.

“I know that educators, as much as parents and kids, really want to be back to school [and] get back to normal. I think from a union perspective we just want to make sure that is safe,” said Mickey Jarvis, President of Grants Pass Education Association.

Grants Pass Education Association told NBC5 News it’s making the vaccine information available to all of its teachers and honoring its members’ decision to choose whether or not to get it.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »