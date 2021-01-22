Medford cuts fees for building projects

MEDFORD, Ore —The City of Medford is offering an incentive, to build additional dwelling units on your property.
The city approved a reduction of city systems developments charges, for construction of accessory dwelling units.
Additional dwelling units are considered to be an effective, affordable housing strategy to support homeowners.
The city says fees will be reduced by 50%, until June 1st 2022.
For more information visit cityofmedford.org
