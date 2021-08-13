Grants available for small businesses that were impacted by Sept. wildfires

MEDFORD, Ore. – United Rotary Clubs of Southern Oregon is teaming up with SOREDI in giving out grants for businesses that suffered losses from the September wildfires.
The agencies have more than $160,000 to help out small businesses and contractors. Those eligible can receive up to $5,000 in grants. That money can go towards rebuilding or replacing lost items.
“To really reach out to all those small companies that may have already received some funds and then get the word out that there are additional funds already available,” said Colleen Padilla, Executive Director of SOREDI.
Applications are available now. Money will be given out as soon as the recipient is approved.
Head over to RotaryRebuildsSouthernOregon.com for more information.
