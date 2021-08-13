Home
Rogue Valley hospitals are running low on resources, as COVID-19 cases climb

MEDFORD, Ore. – With hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, public health officials are trying to get more resources in our community. Public health hasn’t gotten word on when we’re getting more resources. That means if you’re sick with COVID-19 or something else and you need to go to the hospital they may not have ventilators to help you breathe or the working staff to help you get better.

Jackson County is in uncharted territory, as this is the first time they’re asking the state for outside help. Hospitals are so overwhelmed, Jackson County admits they don’t have the staffing to do contact tracing.

“We’re not staffed to also deal with this. Our public health infrastructure isn’t built for this type of crisis either,” said Tanya Phillips from Jackson Co. Public Health.

This isn’t just a Jackson County problem, public health officials told NBC5 News this is a regional problem. Josephine County is seeing similar trends in lack of resources and capacity limits.

Jackson County isn’t urging people to wear a mask and get vaccinated anymore they’re pleading with you to do so.

