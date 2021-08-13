Home
ODE tells school districts to prepare for remote learning

ODE tells school districts to prepare for remote learning

Local News Top Stories , , ,

SALEM, Ore. – School begins for most local kids in just a couple of weeks. The Oregon Department of Education told NBC5 News it hasn’t made a decision to move classes online but said everyone should be prepared for the possibility.

Director Colt Gill is urging districts to comply with all state mandates including masking and social distancing. He also stated that every school district should be prepared to pivot to provide remote learning if their local COVID-19 experience calls for that measure.

Both ODE and OHA are continuing to monitor guidance updates from the CDC. It’ll realign any framework recommendations if needed.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »