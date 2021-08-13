ODE tells school districts to prepare for remote learning

SALEM, Ore. – School begins for most local kids in just a couple of weeks. The Oregon Department of Education told NBC5 News it hasn’t made a decision to move classes online but said everyone should be prepared for the possibility.
Director Colt Gill is urging districts to comply with all state mandates including masking and social distancing. He also stated that every school district should be prepared to pivot to provide remote learning if their local COVID-19 experience calls for that measure.
Both ODE and OHA are continuing to monitor guidance updates from the CDC. It’ll realign any framework recommendations if needed.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]