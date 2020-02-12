Home
Grants Pass call for artists

Grants Pass call for artists

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

Calling all artists! Grants Pass is asking you to help beautify the downtown area.

The City of Grants Pass is looking for someone to spruce up the alley between 6th and 5th streets near The Haul restaurant. It’s the latest step in the city’s efforts to bring more culture to the downtown area.

“Grants pass wants to continue to showcase art, showcase artists, local artists in Grants Pass and around the region,” says Susan Seereiter, Business Advocate for the City of Grants Pass.

If you are interested in getting involved contact Susan at [email protected] The deadline to submit your name is March 6th by 3pm.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »