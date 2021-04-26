Klamath County School Dist. working to teach kindergartners how to ride bikes

Home
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Kindergartners in the Klamath County School District are learning how to ride bikes, thanks to a P.E. teacher and a national movement called ‘All Kids Bike’.

Bonanza Elementary School’s P.E. program is raising money to buy strider bikes that teach young riders balance before pedaling.

The ‘All Kids Bike’ national movement and fundraising campaign has raised $2,000 of the $6,000 it needs to purchase 30 bikes, helmets, pedal conversion kits, and curriculum for the school.

The school district says Shasta and Henley Elementary Schools already purchased their own fleet of strider bikes for their kindergartners.

If interested in donating to the ‘All Kids Bike’ program, click here.

