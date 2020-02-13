Home
Grants Pass dispatcher helps solve robbery case

Grants Pass Police are thanking one of their dispatchers that helped solve a bank robbery while serving overseas. At the end of January, the Rogue Credit Union on NE Terry Lane was robbed.

Dispatcher Susan Brazeau happened to come across a social media post from a family saying their loved one was missing and admitted to them he robbed a bank.

Brazeau put two and two together and after working with police, they cracked the case linking the crime to 21-year-old Joseph Samuel Arrunteguei.

“We’re gonna send her a care package, just a reminder that we miss her. And to thank her for staying stead fast and vigilant even though she’s in Africa,” says Lt. Todd Moran of Grants Pass Police.

While Brazeau may have a future in detective work, police say she will have to go through the process like everybody else.

