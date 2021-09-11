Grants Pass families flood new blended school registration

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Hundreds of grants pass families have signed up for a new education program.
GPFLEX is a virtual school experience that helps students learn at their own pace.
Tuesday’s event had students picking up school supplies, checking out chrome books, and parents signing up to networking groups.
The new school teaches k to 12; allowing students to learn from home, or take part in in-person courses.
“One of the things that families learned when doing online instruction last year,” said Natosha Savage, the principal of GPFLEX. “Is that it allowed a lot of freedom at home. To do education at a time that worked for them. Or more readable participation in their child’s education.”
But if you didn’t sign up early, you’ll be waiting a while because around 330 children have enrolled, and are on a waitlist.