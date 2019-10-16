Home
Grants Pass man charged in fatal crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass man made his first court appearance Wednesday after being charged in a fatal crash that killed a Grants Pass area mother last month.

46-year-old Freddie Tillett is charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police say he was driving recklessly on Sept. 27 when he caused a fatal crash on Highway 99.

Officers say his blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit. They say Tillett crossed into oncoming traffic, and collided head on with a car driven by Brenda Reinert, a 39-year-old mother. Reinert died. Tillett suffered serious injuries.

Prosecutors say Tillett has four previous DUII’s and 13 other convictions. He is being held on $500,000 bail. His next court appearance is in November.

Reinert is survived by her husband and three children. A GoFundMe has been created for the family. Almost $11,000 has been raised so far.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighter-reinerts-children?fbclid=IwAR1uavj50_ap5_oNs5xQ01tSyMCKugOr21GvwFdatc4sFKuQlD8uz8C-dPs

