Grants Pass man charged in fatal crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass man made his first court appearance Wednesday after being charged in a fatal crash that killed a Grants Pass area mother last month.
46-year-old Freddie Tillett is charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police say he was driving recklessly on Sept. 27 when he caused a fatal crash on Highway 99.
Officers say his blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit. They say Tillett crossed into oncoming traffic, and collided head on with a car driven by Brenda Reinert, a 39-year-old mother. Reinert died. Tillett suffered serious injuries.
Prosecutors say Tillett has four previous DUII’s and 13 other convictions. He is being held on $500,000 bail. His next court appearance is in November.
Reinert is survived by her husband and three children. A GoFundMe has been created for the family. Almost $11,000 has been raised so far.
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighter-reinerts-children?fbclid=IwAR1uavj50_ap5_oNs5xQ01tSyMCKugOr21GvwFdatc4sFKuQlD8uz8C-dPs
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.