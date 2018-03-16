Grants Pass nuisance home is now empty

Grants Pass, Ore. — Known drug house in Grants Pass is now empty thanks to local police.
Several drug related arrests have been made at this home on Cloverlawn Drive.
Leon Stansfield lives across the street from the house.
He says he’s seen suspicious drug activity for about three years.
After some items were stolen out of his garage, e got a security camera for safety.
Stansfield says it wasn’t until the SWAT team and Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team got involved that he and his neighbors finally felt at peace.
“we have figured that this place was a nuisance, it was not appropriate in this area, and it was illegal,” Stansfield said.
A few of the people living at the property have been arrested for possession of meth and heroine.
Stansfield says he’s heard the house will be condemned.
He’s hoping it will be removed.