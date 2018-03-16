Grants Pass standoff leads to arrests

Grants Pass, Ore. — Caleb Pratt and Ciera Lokken are in custody after a standoff in Grants Pass.
The standoff started just after noon when police learned a potentially armed and dangerous suspect was inside a home on Foothill Boulevard.
The specific case started Thursday when the sheriff’s department got a call about a disturbance.
Witnesses reported seeing Caleb Pratt armed with a machete, driving away with a female inside his truck.
Police chased Pratt, but lost him as he started going through school zones.
Then on Friday, there was another disturbance call.
It was at a home off Foothill Boulevard, which happens to be the same home where the suspect lives.
Not knowing whether he was armed, all agencies came together to get Pratt out.
Deputy Chief Jim Hamilton says it took a little while, but he eventually came out unarmed.
Detectives spent the rest of the night conducting interviews to figure out which charges should be filed.
“It’s kind of a complicated one because it rolls into two days and it has a couple of different incidents and locations so we’ll have to determine what we have to charges. And then we’ll also be working in cooperation with the sheriff’s office because it was technically their call that got us out here,” Deputy Chief Jim Hamilton said.
Pratt is currently in custody, along with Lokken.
It’s believed Lokken is the same female that was with Pratt on Thursday.
Both are facing multiple charges.
According to police, it was unknown whether Lokken was a victim, or willingly remaining with Pratt.
After conducting interviews, it was revealed Lokken was more involved in the physical disturbance than was initially thought.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to thank the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police Department, American Medical Response, Rural Metro and Grants Pass Fire/Rescue for help on this case.