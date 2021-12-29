Grants Pass plans on opening emergency shelter for two days

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The City of Grants Pass is getting an emergency shelter later this week. Officials are working out the details. The dropping temperatures are pushing them to open the shelter.

Mayor Sara Bristol said the shelter will have about 30 beds for people without a roof over their heads. It’ll be at Grants Pass High School Friday and Saturday night starting at 7 pm.

“Why hadn’t this happened before? And the answer is, I don’t know. I can’t explain the past but I’m really glad that we’re doing it now,” said Mayor Bristol.

If you’d like to donate either your time or resources call the City Administration office.